VIDEO: Michigan State Police remind motorist to make room for emergency crews

DETROIT - Michigan State Police reminded motorists to slow down in bad weather with a video showing a crash in Detroit.

The crash happened Wednesday on the ramp from southbound M-39 to eastbound I-96.

Authorities reminded motorists to make room for emergency crews by giving them a lane.

We talk about slowing down in bad weather and giving us a lane. The trooper saw it coming and was trying to get another car to block the ramp. They never made it. Please give us a lane. pic.twitter.com/rNnV5WXjQG — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 18, 2018

