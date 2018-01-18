News

VIDEO: Michigan State Police remind motorist to make room for emergency crews

By John Steckroth - Editor

DETROIT - Michigan State Police reminded motorists to slow down in bad weather with a video showing a crash in Detroit.

The crash happened Wednesday on the ramp from southbound M-39 to eastbound I-96.

Authorities reminded motorists to make room for emergency crews by giving them a lane.

