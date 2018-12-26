Video released of Roseville woman accused of assaulting Troy police officers

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Dashcam video allegedly shows a 33-year-old Roseville woman get into a drunken fight with Troy police officers.

Sylvia Hope Verellen, 33, was intoxicated and uncooperative. Police said she refused to leave her boyfriend's home in Troy and also refused to remove meaningful jewelry that didn't belong to her.

The incident occurred Nov. 24. Verellen allegedly punched and yelled at the officers. She then asked an officer to move a piece of hair out of her face.

"I need you to take the hair out of my face, please," Verellen said.

"I'm not touching your face because you tried to bite me already," the officer replied.

"She had been drinking," Troy police Lt. Josh Jones told Local 4. "Quite a bit."

"The young woman put on some diamond earrings and a diamond ring that belonged to the caller's mother, who has passed away," Jones said. "She refused to take them off and refused to leave and that's where the argument started."

Verellen was charged with hindering and obstructing a police officer, aggravated assault and battery of a police officer and assault and battery of a police officer.

"She swallowed the earrings," said Jones. "We took her to the hospital. She basically threw up."

