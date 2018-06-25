Video shows car run down woman outside VFW in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT - A woman remains in the hospital after she was critically injured in a hit-and-run Sunday in Southwest Detroit.

Surveillance video shows Shaina Sarnowsky, 23, was being dropped off at the VFW Post 4553 on Campbell Street when someone in a green Ford Escort sped by and threw a cup of coffee and bottle of beer at her.

Sarnowsky ran into the street to yell at the car. That car went halfway up the block but turned around, sped up and ran down Sarnowsky.

This happened on Campbell Street between Merritt and Plumer streets.

Video shows a hit-and-run on June 24, 2018 in Detroit. (WDIV)

This may have all started at a party store down the street where Sarnowsky got into some sort of argument. Two or three people in the Escort followed her to the VFW where she volunteers.

"She was hit at 40 miles per hour and dragged 40 feet down the road. That's after she bounced off the windshield of the car, and it was intentional," said the victim's mother Josann Cicotte.

Cicotte can't understand how or why anyone would do this.

"They don't even know her. My daughter was coming here to volunteer and do the time that she normally does, she likes to volunteer. No one had any right to do anything to my daughter," said the mother.

Sarnowsky underwent surgery Sunday night. Her condition is not known at this time.

Police are looking for the Ford Escort.

