Video shows prowler wanted in connection with crimes in 3 Oakland County communities

Police released video of a prowler wanted in connectoin with crimes in Oakland County. (WDIV)

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Police released video that shows a man wanted in connection with a string of burglaries and break-ins across three Oakland County communities.

Video shows a man sneaking up to a resident's door at night and looking into the house. You can watch the video below.

There are separate police investigations underway in Birmingham, Beverly Hills and Royal Oak. Officials believe more than one person is responsible for the crimes.

A prowler was seen early Tuesday morning swiping a generator from behind a home in Royal Oak.

In Birmingham and Beverly Hills, someone has been throwing large rocks through back doors to get inside homes to steal cash while people are sleeping inside.

Three separate incidents have been reported in Birmingham. Beverly Hills police said there have been two incidents. The robbery on Tuesday was the first in Royal Oak.

Police said the incidents have happened around 4 a.m., 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. A rock was thrown through the door of Achatz Pies, at 13 Mile and Southfield roads, and the jar containing donations for for a child with cancer was taken.

In Birmingham, police aren't just looking for the prowler. They're also trying to track down men who are committing burglaries in broad daylight. The burglars hit a home on Wallace Street recently, and struck again Tuesday.

The men were seen driving a black Kia Sorento in earlier burglaries and, on Tuesday, a pickup truck was used.

Police in all three cities are sharing details and photos, trying to track down the people responsible.

You can watch Shawn Ley's full story in the video posted above.

