Video shows stranger spanking child outside day care in Buena Vista Township

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A woman is facing assault and battery charges after she allegedly spanked a child and the incident was caught on camera.

The video allegedly shows Rebecca Gregg hitting a child on camera.

“I’m very upset. Like, I’m, I don’t think I been this mad ever in my life,” said mother Monique Riley.

Riley and Marquis Roach said they’re angry about what happened to their 7-year-old son Markell outside a Saginaw Day care on Tuesday.

“I received a text message about 5:45 that the police were called over to the day care and a lady had whooped him,” Riley said.

Riley said Gregg is a lawn-care worker and she allegedly started beating the 7-year-old after he sprayed her with a water hose. She doesn’t work for the day care.

“Who are you to put your hands on my child? She’s pulling his hair, threw him on the ground like, over some water,” Riley said.

The day care told them nobody saw the abuse, but Riley said the woman shouldn’t touched her child in the first place.

“I feel like he should have been watched closer by the day care provider, as well. That lady shouldn’t be able to do that to him,” Riley said.

Now she’s just hoping he will be OK.

“His body is sore. His neck is sore. His shoulder sore. He has a bald spot in his head,” Riley said.

If charged and convicted of misdemeanor assault, Gregg could spend 93 days in jail and/or face a $500 fine.

