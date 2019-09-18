Video shows thieves ram their way into Varsity Lounge in Detroit

DETROIT - Thieves caused a lot of damage at a Detroit bar but got away from the scene with very little.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday on Livernois Avenue just south of I-96. The thieves plan appeared to go by the wayside very quickly.

Video shows an older-model Chevy, possibly an Impala, crash into the outer doors of Varsity Lounge in Detroit and three of four men rush inside heading straight for the cash register.

When they are unable to get the register open they take alcohol. They stole several bottles of tequila and Cognac and try to take down a mounted TV but are interrupted by an alarm.

They grab a garbage can full of liquor bottles and head for the door and the getaway car. That's where they face another problem -- they struggle with opening the trunk. Eventually they hop in and head south on Livernois Avenue.

Regulars like Leroy James were surprised about the theft, especially since it's been seven years since the lounge has had any incidents.

"I had to come down here and check it out. Didn't believe it," James said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detroit police.

