Video shows truck used to hit, kill man at 8 Mile Grill in Detroit

Detroit police are looking for the truck at the top of this photo in connection with a hit-and-run Sept. 11, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Surveillance video shows a truck that was used to hit and kill a man Sept. 11 at 8 Mile Grill in Detroit.

Watch the video below.

Police said Horland "Darnell" Patterson, 58, exchanged words about a woman inside 8 Mile Grill, on 8 Mile Road near Livernois Avenue, around 4 a.m.

An argument continued into the parking lot, where the other man got into a pickup truck, shut off the lights and ran over Patterson, killing him.

"He got in his truck, and here comes Darnell. Zoom! He hit him and ran him over," said Elle Mae Patterson, the victim's mother.

Police are trying to find the driver who hit Patterson. He is described as about 6 feet, 4 inches tall and 375 pounds.

The truck involved in the hit-and-run has its rear lights on and is at the top of the screen in the video below.

