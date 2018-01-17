VIEW: Map shows people across massive area witnessed bright light, loud explosion

People reported seeing the bright light and hearing the explosion throughout Metro Detroit and in several states. (WDIV)

DETROIT - The International Meteor Organization has received reports across the Midwest about a bright light and loud explosion.

A map posted on the organization's website shows several reports throughout Metro Detroit. There are also reports in West Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.

There is a concentrated section of the map near Chicago, where several people reported seeing something in the sky.

