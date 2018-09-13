Vigil held for Warren high school student stabbed to death in class Wednesday

WARREN, Mich. - Friends and family gathered Thursday afternoon at Fitzgerald High School in Warren in memory of 16-year-old Danyna Gibson.

Danyna was stabbed to death in class Wednesday. Police and family members believe it was over a boy.

Hundreds gathered on the school's football field in the rain.

People close to Danyna said they can't believe they won't see her again. Parents of Fitzgerald students are in shock.

"We have to be strong," said parent Pandora Ingraham. "Something has to change."

"Our focus is supporting all of our students in the community," said superintendent Laurie Fournier. "Today is a time for grieving and honoring a young lady who was loved by so many."

Investigators said a young man is cooperating and a 17-year-old attacker has confessed to the crime.

Fitzgerald High School is closed until Friday.

Fitzgerald High School shared this statement on Facebook:

"Our hearts are broken that we lost a student and member of our Fitzgerald Community today. We at Fitzgerald, are a family, and this is a time to reach out to each other. Fitzgerald High School will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 13. Mental health support staff will be available at the high school from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for any student, parent or staff member who needs assistance. We know that losing a fellow student is difficult and we encourage you to reach out if you need support.

We will be hosting a vigil to remember and honor the life of Danyna Gibson at 1 p.m. on the high school football field. Our Fitzgerald Community is#FitzNation strong and it’s important that we come together and support each other. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Danyna’s family, friends and classmates during this difficult time."

Police have not publicly identified the 17-year-old girl accused of stabbing Danyna. They won't be releasing that information until she has been arraigned.

