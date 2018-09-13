Vigil planned for student stabbed to death inside Fitzgerald High School in Warren

WARREN, Mich. - Friends said both of the girls involved in a fatal stabbing at a Fitzgerald High School in Warren were strong students.

Police said they believe the 17-year-old decided to attack 16-year-old Danyna Gibson over a boy.

Investigators said that young man is cooperating and the 17-year-old attacker has confessed to the crime.

Fitzgerald High School is closed until Friday.

A vigil for Gibson is planned for Thursday and the school with have grief counselors available.

Fitzgerald High School shared this statement on Facebook:

"Our hearts are broken that we lost a student and member of our Fitzgerald Community today. We at Fitzgerald, are a family, and this is a time to reach out to each other. Fitzgerald High School will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 13. Mental health support staff will be available at the high school from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for any student, parent or staff member who needs assistance. We know that losing a fellow student is difficult and we encourage you to reach out if you need support.

We will be hosting a vigil to remember and honor the life of Danyna Gibson at 1 p.m. on the high school football field. Our Fitzgerald Community is#FitzNation strong and it’s important that we come together and support each other. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Danyna’s family, friends and classmates during this difficult time."

Police have not publicly identified the 17-year-old girl accused of stabbing Gibson. They won't be releasing that information until she has been arraigned.

Classmates said the entire situation is bizarre.

It was during second hour Wednesday morning, in economics class, when police said that the 17-year-old girl attacked Gibson with a steak knife she brought from home.

Gibson's father, Preston Gibson, is in a state of shock.

"My baby, she had all A's, she ran track and she was very pretty," said Preston Gibson.

Students said the attack was chaos, but that their teacher rushed to stop the attacker.

A school resource officer did CPR, but Gibson died from her wounds at a hospital.

Fitzgerald has multiple layers of security and students said they are not afraid to go to school here, but it does not have metal detectors.

