Vigil to be held Saturday night for victim of Detroit serial killer

DETROIT - The friends and family of Tammy Jones, one of three woman killed by a suspected serial killer in Detroit, are preparing for a vigil Saturday night.

Police are investigating a possible new victim in the case.

Deborah Reynolds has been missing for months. Last year, Reynolds was seen in public with Deangelo Martin, the suspected serial killer. Her remains were found wrapped in a sheet under a couch inside the vacant home where Martin was living just off of Woodward Avenue south of 8 Mile Road.

The vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Meldrum Street between Garfield and Forest.





