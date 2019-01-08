Visitation held for Northville family of 5 killed in Kentucky crash

DEARBORN, Mich. - More than 2,000 mourners came out Monday to pay their respects to the Abbas family from Northville.

The family of five was killed when a wrong-way driver struck their vehicle early Sunday in Kentucky.

The family members were traveling on I-75 in Lexington, returning to Michigan from a trip to Florida, when they were hit.

There were no survivors of the crash. The coroner believes the driver of the truck was under the influence at the time of the crash.

Family members said the Abbas family wasn't even supposed to be traveling Sunday morning, but their vacation was pushed back a day.

The family has deep ties to Dearborn and was well-known in the Muslim community. Issam Abbas, 42, was a lawyer and a realtor. Rima Abbas, 38, was a doctor. Both were professionally successful and respected, according to friends.

The couple and their three children -- Ali Abbas, 14; Isabella Abbas, 13; and Giselle Abbas, 7 -- were killed in the crash.

The children all attended Northville schools.

"That's what they did. Who they are was loving parents," Rana Elmir said.

Five caskets arrived at the Islamic Center of America on Monday night.

“I can’t remember the last time our community was hit by such a tragedy,” Sam Beydoun said.

“A.J. loved sports. He was a huge basketball fan, and baseball, even when the Tigers weren’t doing well,” Elmir said. “Izzy loved to bake and she had just been getting really into it and Giselle liked to do anything that got her moving -- gymnastics and dance. She was full of spirit.”

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Mothers Against Drunk Driving.