Visitation Tuesday for Danyna Gibson, victim in Fitzgerald High School fatal stabbing

DETROIT - A visitation is planned for Tuesday for Danyna Gibson, a 16-year-old girl that was killing in a stabbing at Fitzgerald High School in Warren last Wednesday.

The visitation is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Hutchinson Funeral Home on East 7 Mile Road in Detroit. The funeral will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at New St. Paul Missionary Church in Warren.

Gibson was stabbed to death inside a classroom in Fitzgerald High School Sept. 12. The accused killer, 17-year-old Tanaya Lewis, is facing a first-degree premeditated murder charge in Gibson's death. If convicted, Lewis could face life in prison.

Lewis allegedly brought a straight-edge kitchen knife to school and stabbed Gibson two times in the upper chest. Gibson was also stabbed in the heart, police said.

At least 20 other students were in the classroom, and witnesses said Lewis was smiling and laughing as she chased Gibson around the classroom.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said a school resource officer attempted life-saving measure on Gibson within seconds of the attack.

Gibson was transported to St. John's Hospital and was pronounced dead. No one else was injured in the incident.

Police said both Gibson and Lewis were straight-A students and had not been in trouble before.

Police say the stabbing was over a boy, and it is possible the boy had a romantic relationship with both Lewis and Gibson. It is unknown if the boy was in the classroom at the time of the stabbing.

Dwyer said Gibson and Lewis were friends at one point, but wouldn't comment on when their friendship began to breakdown.

Classes were canceled for two days following the stabbing, but students returned to school Sept. 14.

