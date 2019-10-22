'Vote' billboard in SW Detroit lists wrong election day date

DETROIT - An organization whose mission is to boost voter turnout has the wrong date for the upcoming election on a billboard in Southwest Detroit.

"Vote" is the message along I-75, but the secondary message reads Tuesday, Nov. 6. This year's election takes place Nov. 5.

Vote.org is a non profit that's paying for the billboard. Officials say that billboard is left over from last year's election day.

They say it will be removed immediately.

