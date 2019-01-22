Warming centers offer safe place for Detroit residents during cold weather

DETROIT - Volunteers took to the streets Monday to make sure homeless had a warm place to stay in these dangerously cold conditions.
Warming center information
If you need a warm place to stay the city shared a list of places willing to help out. Staff at these locations will help those arrive find alternative shelters, or allow those in need to stay the night.
Families with children, or unaccompanied youth between the ages of 18 and 24 years old can go to the Southwest Solutions Housing Resource Center.
- 1600 Porter Street, Detroit.
- Hours: Monday - Friday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Single adults can go to the following locations:
- NSO Tumaini Center at 343 3rd Avenue.
- Days: Monday - Friday
- Hours: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- NOAH Project at 23 East Adams Avenue
- Days: Monday - Thursday
- Hours: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Veterans can go to the following locations:
- Healthcare for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) at 4646 John R. Street on the 2nd Floor, Red Section.
- Days: Monday - Friday
- Hours: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Veterans Community Resource & Referral Center (VCRRC) at 301 Piquette Street.
- Days: Sunday - Sunday
- Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Off-hours locations
Cass Community Social Services
- Location: 1534 Webb Street, Detroit
- Phone: 313-883-2277
- 40 warming center beds for: Families with children and single women.
Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries Genesis House
- Location: 3840 Fairview Street
- Phone: 313-331-8990
- 45 warming center beds for: Families with children and single women.
Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries
- Location: 3rd Street, 3535 Third Avenue
- Phone: 313-993-6703
- 45 warming center beds for: Single men ONLY
