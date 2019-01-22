Warming centers offer safe place for Detroit residents during cold weather

DETROIT - Volunteers took to the streets Monday to make sure homeless had a warm place to stay in these dangerously cold conditions.

Warming center information

If you need a warm place to stay the city shared a list of places willing to help out. Staff at these locations will help those arrive find alternative shelters, or allow those in need to stay the night.

Families with children, or unaccompanied youth between the ages of 18 and 24 years old can go to the Southwest Solutions Housing Resource Center.

1600 Porter Street, Detroit.

Hours: Monday - Friday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Single adults can go to the following locations:

NSO Tumaini Center at 343 3rd Avenue. Days: Monday - Friday Hours: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

NOAH Project at 23 East Adams Avenue Days: Monday - Thursday Hours: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.



Veterans can go to the following locations:

Healthcare for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) at 4646 John R. Street on the 2nd Floor, Red Section. Days: Monday - Friday Hours: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Veterans Community Resource & Referral Center (VCRRC) at 301 Piquette Street.

Days: Sunday - Sunday

Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Off-hours locations

Cass Community Social Services

Location: 1534 Webb Street, Detroit

Phone: 313-883-2277

40 warming center beds for: Families with children and single women.

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries Genesis House

Location: 3840 Fairview Street

Phone: 313-331-8990

45 warming center beds for: Families with children and single women.

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries

Location: 3rd Street, 3535 Third Avenue

Phone: 313-993-6703

45 warming center beds for: Single men ONLY

For more information visit the City of Detroit's website.

