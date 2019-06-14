Warren mother suspected of driving drunk with two children in car

TROY, Mich. - A Warren mother is accused of driving drunk with two young children in her car, according to Troy police.

Police said she denied consuming alcohol despite having an open container in the center console. An officer pulled the 33-year-old woman over after 2 a.m. Saturday on southbound Stephenson Highway north of West 14 Mile Road, police said.

Police said she was driving erratically and smelled like alcohol. Two young children -- ages 7 and 2 -- were in the back seat of the car, police said. The 2-year-old was standing up and not restrained by a seat belt or child seat, the officer said.

The woman performed poorly in several sobriety evaluations, police said. She agreed to a preliminary breath test but wouldn't take it correctly, the officer said.

Authorities said the woman was arrested and taken to the Troy Lock-up Facility, where she agreed to a blood test. Her blood was drawn by medical officials and the laboratory results are pending, police said.

Officials later determined the woman had never acquired a driver's license.

Authorities are requesting a warrant for operator's license never acquired, two counts of child endangerment, open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, pending lab results.

She has not yet been arraigned, police said.

