Warren woman suspected of driving drunk with young children in car, police say

TROY, Mich. - A woman is accused of driving drunk with two young children in the car after Troy police said she denied consuming alcohol despite having an open container in the center console.

An officer pulled the 33-year-old woman over at 2:01 a.m. Saturday on southbound Stephenson Highway north of West 14 Mile Road, police said.

Officials said the woman was driving erratically and smelled like alcohol.

When asked, the woman denied consuming alcohol, but the officer said he saw an open container in the center console that was later determined to be half full of alcohol.

Two young children -- ages 7 and 2 -- were in the back seat of the car, police said. The 2-year-old was standing up and not restrained by a seat belt or child seat, the officer said.

The woman performed poorly in several sobriety evaluations, police said. She agreed to a preliminary breath test but wouldn't do so correctly, the officer said.

Authorities said the woman was arrested and taken to the Troy Lock-up Facility, where she agreed to a blood test. Her blood was drawn by medical officials and the laboratory results are pending, police said.

Officials later determined the woman had never acquired a driver's license.

Authorities are requesting a warrant for operator's license never acquired, two counts of child endangerment, open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, pending lab results.

She has not yet been arraigned, police said.

