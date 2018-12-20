Warren police: 68-year-old woman found killed in garage; arrest made in Ohio

A woman was found killed at a home Dec. 20, 2018 on Masch Avenue in Warren. (WDIV)

WARREN, Mich. - Warren police are investigating the murder of a 68-year-old woman.

Police said the woman had not been seen or heard from for days so officers went to her home and found her dead Wednesday night in the garage. They quickly started a homicide investigation and some leads led to an arrest Thursday morning in Ohio, police said.

The woman's home is on Masch Avenue near Stephens Road.

Warren police are planning to release more information during a news conference Thursday morning. It's scheduled for 10 a.m.

