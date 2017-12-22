Warren police arrest burglar who fed dog treats after breaking into home to steal Christmas gifts

WARREN, Mich. - Warren police have arrested a man wanted for breaking into a home and stealing Christmas presents Wednesday evening.

Police were able to identify the man after he left a clue behind: his cell phone.

"He left his cell phone in the home. Our detectives were able to get the phone, trace it back and identify the owner," Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said.

Police got a tip about his location and began surveillance on his last known locations. He was taken into custody Friday in Detroit.

The man, 37, was caught on Amanda Larue's surveillance cameras. Video showed him feeding her dog treats to keep it calm, while he took presents from under her tree, including gifts for the her 8-year-old daughter.

"He's on probation right now for drug charges. He has an extensive record," Dwyer said. "You might want to call him a scumbag."

Police took donations to help replace the stolen gifts. They collected more than $500 for gifts, a $100 food donation and toys.

The man will be arraigned next week.

