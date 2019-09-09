WATCH: Danielle Stislicki's mother, best friend testify at hearing in murder case

The first day of a preliminary exam for Floyd Galloway, the man charged in the murder of Danielle Stislicki, took place on Monday.

Floyd Galloway Jr. has been behind bars since 2017 after he pleaded guilty to strangling and sexual assaulting a Livonia jogger a few months before Danielle Stislicki disappeared.

He is serving 16-35 years. In March, Galloway was charged with premeditated first-degree murder in Stislicki's death.

The preliminary hearing started Monday in Farmington Hills and is expected to last a week.

Stislicki's best friend and mother both took the stand on Monday. Watch their testimony in the video player above.

