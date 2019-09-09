WATCH LIVE: Preliminary hearing for man charged with murder in Danielle Stislicki case

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Floyd Galloway Jr. has been behind bars since 2017 after he pleaded guilty to strangling and sexual assaulting a Livonia jogger a few months before Danielle Stislicki disappeared.

Danielle Stislicki

He is serving 16-35 years. In March, Galloway was charged with premeditated first-degree murder in Stislicki's death.

The preliminary hearing started Monday in Farmington Hills and is expected to last a week.

Galloway was a security guard at MetLife in Southfield, where Stislicki and her mother worked. The 29-year-old Farmington Hills woman was last seen leaving the building in December of 2016. Galloway was the last person seen with her.

When Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel took office in January, she reviewed Stislicki's case with the Farmington Hills police and felt charges were warranted.

The pain of losing a child has not waned, but not knowing where she is has only added to the heartbreak. Stislicki's parents only have her death certificate, which lists homicide as the cause of death. They said they don't have anything they want to say, they just want to know where their daughter is.

