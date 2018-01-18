WATCH: Day 3 of victims addressing former doctor Larry Nassar at sentencing in sexual abuse cases

LANSING, Mich. - Over 100 victims are expected to appear and speak during the sentencing hearing for former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar who has plead guilty to several counts of sexual abuse and assault.

Nassar has plead guilty to abusing young girls for decades. His main sentencing hearing started on Tuesday and is expected to last at least four days with nearly 100 victims speaking.

Day three of the sentencing hearing began with Judge Rose Marie Aquilina addressing a letter from Nassar complaining about the number of victim statements.

VIDEO: Judge hits back at 'worthless' complaint from Larry Nassar during sentencing hearing

Jamie Dantzscher competed in the 2000 Olympics in Sydney. She talked about how people didn’t believe her when accusations were leveled.

“Instead of backing down I continue to speak my truth because I couldn’t stand the thought of this happening to one of my nieces, nephews, or any other child that may have crossed paths with Larry, or anyone like him,” Dantzsher said.

Lindsey Lenke’s mother addressed the court Wednesday and felt ready to address the court Thursday. She told Nassar that she was speaking on behalf of her 10-year-old self.

“You are the worst type of person,” Lenke said. “Someone who takes advantage, someone who belittles, someone who controls, someone who took away trust, childhoods, happiness, innocence, and someone who even took lives from others.”

Nicole Reeb stood alongside her sister as she spoke for over 30 minutes about the weekly appointments she had with Nassar.

“He said the procedure was legitimate,” Reeb said.

Lyndsy Gamet said Nassar first abused her when she was 12 years old and called him a “wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

“I was so young that I had no reference that it was wrong. After all, he was a doctor,” Gamet said. “He told me he had spoken with my mother and we all know that was a lie.”

Taylor Cloe said many of the procedures she underwent as a child were unnecessary and that Nassar kept bringing her back for his own pleasure.

“Deep down in my gut I knew something wasn’t right,” Cloe said. “The sexual assault and molestation has affected my job, my dreams and my trust in people and doctors. I hate the colors green and white, and despise anything associated with MSU.”

Jessica Smith stood alongside her mother Kimberly who attended the appointments with Nassar.

“I will not be silenced and I will seek justice,” Smith said. “This justice includes answering the question of who allowed this to happen and why? That includes Michigan State University, USAG, and Twist Stars enablers. Who will be holding them accountable? I can assure people I am not going anywhere.”

Arianna Guerrero, 16, told the court about Nassar constant attention he gave her on social media, liking every photo posted of her.

“You Larry turned a sport I love into something I hate. But why would I give up now. To let you win?” Guerrero said. “Not only did you hurt me but you hurt my family and my teammates and that is why I hate you so much.”

Melody Posthuma Van der Veen stood with her husband calling Nassar a sick, evil man.

“Larry was a craftsman of manipulation, using his power and status to control, and take advantage of children,” Van der Veen said.

Christine Harrison told the court about the issues the survivors still face to this day due to the abuse at the hands of Nassar.

“You knew what you were doing is wrong but it wasn’t until you got caught that you started to ask for forgiveness,” Harrison said.

