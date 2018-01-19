WATCH: Day 4 of victims addressing former doctor Larry Nassar at sentencing in sexual abuse cases

LANSING, Mich. - Over 100 victims are expected to appear and speak during the sentencing hearing for former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar who has plead guilty to several counts of sexual abuse and assault.

Nassar has plead guilty to abusing young girls for decades. His main sentencing hearing started on Tuesday and is expected to last at least four days with nearly 100 victims speaking.

LIVE STREAM: Sentencing, victim statements expected in Larry Nassar case

WATCH: Day 1 of victims addressing former doctor Larry Nassar at sentencing in sexual abuse cases

WATCH: Day 2 of victims addressing former doctor Larry Nassar at sentencing in sexual abuse cases

WATCH: Day 3 of victims addressing former doctor Larry Nassar at sentencing in sexual abuse cases

Below you'll find victim statements as they are being made. This list will be updated throughout the day. (Warning: Strong, disturbing language in videos)

Jordyn Wieber, of DeWitte, won a gold medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics. She told the court that Nassar brainwashed her.

“Nobody was protecting us from being taken advantage of,” Wieber said. “Even though I am a victim, I do not and will not live as one.”

Watch her statement below:

Chelsea Zerfas, 15, told the court she believes MSU needs to be held accountable.

“I was taught to trust doctors because they are there to help you so I trusted Larry,” Zerfas said. “Not only did MSU fail to keep me safe, but so did USAG.”

Watch her statement below:

Samantha Ursch told the court that for years she believed the procedures she underwent were necessary and medically recognized.

“I should have trusted my gut,” Ursch said. “Even when there were so many people making accusations, many still defended his actions.”

Watch her statement below:

Kara Johnson that Nassar requested she schedule appointments around her period.

“I was only 13 years old,” Johnson said. “You manipulated me into believing that you were the only doctor that could fix me.”

Watch her statement below:

Madeline Johnson addressed the court after her sister. She discussed the procedures she underwent for back pain.

“He repeated this procedure several times until I realized the only way I could get him to stop is if I lied and said my pain was all gone,” Johnson said.

Watch her statement below:

Marie Anderson told the court about pelvic adjustments she underwent as a swimmer at Michigan State University.

“I had my mom or dad in the room, and to my humiliation, witnessed this happening all under the impression that they were taking me to the best available,” Anderson said.

Watch her statement below:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.