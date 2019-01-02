WATCH: Detroit police chief discusses 2018 crime stats

DETROIT - Detroit's police chief held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the city's 2018 year-end crime statistics.

2017 city of Detroit crime stats

Last year, Craig was joined by Mayor Mike Duggan to announce a reduction in homicides and other violent crimes. According to the Detroit Police Department, total violent crimes were down 12 percent in 2017 in Detroit. There were 267 homicides in 2017, down from 302 in 2016.

The last time Detroit saw fewer homicides was in 1966.

Carjackings were down 41 percent.

City officials credited those 2017 reductions to four strategies: hiring, technology, the "Ceasefire Detroit" effort, and Project Green Light.

