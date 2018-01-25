News

WATCH: Interview with Sue Carter, who resigned from MSU faculty athletic rep position

Sue Carter, the faculty athletic representative of Michigan State University who submitted her resignation Wednesday after Larry Nassar's sentencing, spoke with Local 4's Jason Colthorp on Thursday. 

Carter spoke about her resignation, what her next steps are, how the university is dealing with the fallout and what its future could hold. 

Watch the entire interview above. 

