WATCH LIVE: Detroit Mayor Duggan presents 2019-20 city budget

DETROIT - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is set to present his 2019-20 budget for the city on Thursday.

The budget presentation is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Watch live here.

Last year, Duggan presented a budget to the Detroit City Council that was just more $2 billion. That budget allowed the city to stay out of the red and remain in the positive for the third consecutive year.

Read back: Duggan's Detroit budget plan to transform the city

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.