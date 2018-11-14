WATCH: Memorial service held for slain St. Clair Shores K-9 police officer

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - A memorial service was held Wednesday afternoon for a St. Clair Shores police K-9 officer who was killed in the line of duty.

K-9 Officer Axe was killed Nov. 4 after St. Clair Shores police were called to the Lakeland Manor for reports of a gunman. When officers arrived, they said they spotted Theoddeus Gray standing outside, and he matched the description of the man suspected of having a gun.

Officials said Gray fired shots, killing Axe. Police returned fire, killing Gray.

The memorial for Axe was held at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in St. Clair Shores.

