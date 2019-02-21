WATCH: Taylor Mayor Sollars gives State of the City speech amid corruption probe

TAYLOR, Mich. - Taylor Mayor Rick Sollarsgave his State of the City speech Thursday, just two days after FBI agents raided his home and vacation home as part of an investigation into a possible bribery and kickback scheme related to towing contracts.

In addition to Sollars' private home in Taylor and City Hall, FBI officials confirmed they searched his vacation home on Silver Lake in Lenawee County's Cement City. The raids took place Tuesday.

Sources with knowledge of the investigation told Local 4 the raids involve bribes and kickbacks related to towing contracts and a possible foreclosure scam.

In 2015, Taylor officials wanted to spruce up neighborhoods by renovating foreclosed homes. It was supposed to be a win-win, as neighborhoods would look better and the city would get houses back on the tax rolls.

The company chosen to do the work was Realty Transition, which was handpicked by Sollars, according to a source in the Taylor City Council.

On Tuesday, the company's offices in Allen Park and the home of business owner Shady Awad were also raided by FBI agents.

Realty Transition originally bought more than 100 foreclosed homes in Taylor and paid the back taxes, a total of about $474,000. After fixing up the homes, the company sold them.

