Waterford police investigate shooting that left 24-year-old woman dead

WATERFORD, Mich. - The Waterford Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday on LaSalle Avenue near Telegraph Road.

At around 8:46 p.m. last night police received a 911 call regarding shots fired and reports of a person lying in the street.

After arriving officers found a 24-year-old woman dead from an apparent gunshot.

Witnesses described hearing several gunshots and were able to provide information regarding people and vehicles seen in the area near at the time of the incident.

Police say the victim is not a resident of the area and this does not appear to be a random act.

The initial investigation led officers to a house in Pontiac where a suspect was taken into custody and a search warrant was executed.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives continue to gather evidence and information.

The suspect remains in custody at the Oakland County jail.

