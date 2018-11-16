Waterford police identify 24-year-old woman in deadly shooting, still seeking suspect

A woman was shot and killed Nov. 11, 2018 on LaSalle Avenue in Waterford Township. (WDIV)

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are still looking into a deadly shooting that happened Sunday on LaSalle Avenue near Telegraph Road.

ORIGINAL STORY: Waterford police investigate shooting that left 24-year-old woman dead

The victim was identified by police Friday as Samantha Cosway, a 24-year-old resident of Harrison.

At about 8:46 p.m., police received a 911 call regarding shots fired and reports of a person lying in the street. Officers found Cosway's body.

Witnesses described hearing several gunshots and were able to provide information regarding people and vehicles seen in the area nearby at the time of the incident.

Police believe the shooting was not a random act.

The initial investigation led officers to a house in Pontiac on Monday, where a suspect was taken into custody and a search warrant was executed. That suspect has since been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterford Police Department at 248-618-6077.

