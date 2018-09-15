Waterford Twp. Woman called 911 to report she killed her husband, police say

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police arrested a woman Friday after she allegedly called 911 to report she killed her husband.

ORIGINAL STORY: Waterford Township police say woman called 911 to report she killed her husband

According to authorities, the woman called 911 at 11:42 a.m. Friday from a home on Meadowood Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man dead in the backyard.

The 51-year-old woman waited for police to arrive and was calmly taken into custody.

Late Friday night, Waterford Township police were still at the house, wrapping up a daylong investigation into the murder.

It's unclear if a fight or argument broke out earlier in the day.

Police said the woman has a young son who was home at the time of the shooting. He was not injured and is now with family members, officials said.

A semiautomatic weapon was recovered at the home, police said.

