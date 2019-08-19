Wayne father acquitted in death of his 2-year-old child

WAYNE, Mich. - A man who was charged in the death of his 2-year-old child, who was found not breathing in a Wayne home in October 2017, was found not guilty.

Marc Minter, 30, was charged with homicide-felony murder and two counts of first-degree child abuse.

Minter was found not guilty on all counts after a jury trial.

According to police, the 2-year-old boy was not breathing at a home in the area of Williams Street and Annapolis Avenue on Oct. 19, 2016. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

An autopsy revealed that the boy was killed by blunt force trauma to the back, police said.

The child’s 7-month-old sister had fractures to her legs, police said.

