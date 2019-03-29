Wayne State bus stolen in Detroit, stopped on I-94 west of Ann Arbor

DETROIT - Wayne State University police said a bus contracted with the university was stolen Friday morning.

The bus driver exited the bus to get gas at a station in the 3500 block of Gratiot Avenue. That's when someone else jumped on the bus and took off.

Police eventually stopped the bus on westbound I-94 west of Zeeb Road, which is west of Ann Arbor.

The person who stole the bus is suspected of being drunk behind the wheel, police said.

Here's video of the bus stopped on I-94:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.