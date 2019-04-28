Wayne State University remembers life of federal Judge Damon Keith

DETROIT - Civil rights activist and Detroit federal Judge Damon Keith died Sunday at the age of 96.

RELATED: Remembering the life and legacy of Detroit federal judge Damon Keith

Keith was an internationally known crusader for justice, a civil rights icon and a Detroit leader.

His legacy will live on in many ways. Wayne State University opened the Damon Keith Center for Civil Rights in 2011.

"To have this type of acknowledgment means so much to me," Keith said at the time. "I'm humbled by this building being named in my honor."

Keith's influence in Detroit, the country and the world is undeniable. He was the longest-serving black judge in the nation, serving under 10 presidents and ruling in several high-profile cases.

"Judge Keith had such a humanity to him when you were in his presence," said Peter Hammer, the director of the Damon Keith Center for Civil Rights.

You can watch Koco McAboy's full story above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.