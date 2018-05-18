Wayne State University's Jack Lessenberry responds to misconduct allegations

DETROIT - Wayne State University is launching an independent investigation into the alleged behavior of Jack Lessenberry, the head of the journalism department.

Allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior from Lessenberry toward students at the university surfaced recently.

"President Wilson [Wayne State University president] has decided he would like us to conduct a full, independent investigation. We are asking that person to do an independent investigation, giving her full authority to determine the scope of that investigation," said Linda Galante, an associate general counsel for the University.

The investigation is being conducted by an individual who Galante describes as "reputable and local." Galante said Lessenberry was informed of the investigation.

"When he was informed we were doing an outside investigation, he indicated that he welcomed that. He wants his name cleared," said Galante.

Lessenberry has been with the university for 25 years and has served as the head of the journalism department. He decided to step aside from teaching summer courses as the investigation is conducted.

"He said he felt while this was still unresolved, he was going to remove himself from any teaching or advising responsibilities," said Galante.

Lessenberry released a statement:

Earlier this morning, I sent this to Dean Matthew Seeger

Dear Dean Seeger --

As I told you on the phone this morning, I have decided I would like the university to conduct an investigation into the allegations about my behavior at Wayne State University made against me by Deadline Detroit.

I think this is entirely appropriate, and I would like my name cleared. I also think it would be appropriate for me to step aside from teaching this summer during this process.

I care about Wayne State's reputation as well as my own. I am ready to assist this investigation in any way, and to assist and brief whomever takes over my courses for the summer.

I am very comfortable with you releasing this to the media if you so choose.

Sincerely

Jack Lessenberry

Local 4 submitted a FOIA, Freedom of Information Act, request to the university Friday morning asking for any documents showing police reports or complaints, but was told there were no such documents. Local 4 later learned one formal complaint was filed with the university this year.

"There has been one complaint we received. It was actually March of this year. A young lady came forward and her complaint related to an allegation of something that occurred in 2005. We did our initial assessment which is the first step in an investigation, then interviewed that person and determined it did not fall under umbrella of sexual misconduct," said Galante.

Galante further explained, saying the complaint did not involve "any kind of sexual assault or sexual harassment."

The university said Lessenberry is cooperating with the investigation it is also urging students to come forward.

"We are definitely encouraging any former or current students to please come forward so that they can be a part of this investigation. We deeply regret that any of our students feel they've been subjected to any kind of inappropriate conduct which is why we're gonna do that investigation," said Galante.

Lessenberry served as a columnist for the Metro Times and is also employed by Michigan Radio and the Toledo Blade. Metro Times suspended Lessenberry as it investigated the allegations, and then Lessenberry resigned Friday morning.

Michigan Radio spokesperson Rick Fitzgerald released the following statement:

We are aware of media reports that make allegations against Jack Lessenberry in his role as a journalism instructor at Wayne State University.

Michigan Radio and the University of Michigan are committed to a workplace free of harassing behavior.

We take all reports of sexual misconduct seriously and the university has a well-established process to investigate such claims through the U-M Office for Institutional Equity.

Mr. Lessenberry is a contracted contributor to Michigan Radio. In this instance, we have thoroughly checked University of Michigan and Michigan Radio records and there have been no sexual misconduct complaints made regarding Mr. Lessenberry.

Michigan Radio will continue to air Mr. Lessenberry’s political commentaries during our ongoing assessment of this situation.

The Toledo Blade has not yet responded to our inquiries.

