Wayne-Westland school district appoints interim superintendent during investigation

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - A special meeting was held for the Wayne-Westland Community School District and the board appointed an interim superintendent.

The current superintendent Dr. Shelley Holt is on paid administrative leave and the board appointed Dr. Sue Carnell to serve in the interim.

Holt is in the middle of a firestorm, hundreds of parents and teachers have gone public with their grievances over her management style, treatment of staff and use of funds.

The pro-Holt forces say she’s being targeted because she was brought in as a change agent and they also feel there’s a racial component to the complaints against her.

The school board has brought in a law firm to get to the bottom of the complaints and allegations but with a new school year approaching they need someone to step in and manage during a crisis.

Carnell comes highly recommended by Wayne RESA.

