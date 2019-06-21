Wayne-Westland superintendent to be investigated over alleged misconduct

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - Hundreds of people packed a special meeting of the Wayne-Westland School Board.

The meeting was called to determine whether an investigation should be launched into superintendent Shelley Holt.

“She was brought in to do a job that requires tough decisions and not everybody is happy when tough decisions are made,” said Anthony Adams, Holt’s attorney.

Faculty, administrators, students and parents question many of those decisions. There have been questions about the firing or demoting of long-term well liked administrators and district fiscal management issues, as well as allegations of prejudice.

Both former and current students addressed what they said is a culture of fear in the district. They want answers about why several long-term administrators have either been demoted or let go. They also had questions about how monies are being spent.

Some of Holt’s supporters claimed she’s being attacked because she’s black, with detractors firing back that this is not about race. After several hours, the board voted for an investigation. Holt will be on paid administrative leave while a law firm conducts an investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.