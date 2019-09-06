'We need to know what happened:' Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Eastpointe police are searching for a driver who fled from a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist late Thursday night.

Irvin Brock Smith was found dead in the middle of 10 Mile Road near Dale Street. His motorcycle was located on the ground nearby.

Smith's girlfriend, Danie Schmidtke, spoke to Local 4 off camera.

"He was an amazing guy. This shouldn't, it shouldn't happen," said Schmidtke about Smith..

Police said Smith was hit and killed while riding his motorcycle in Eastpointe. Schmidtke said he had been at her house just before the crash. He took a picture that is her last memory of him.

Irvin Brock Smith. (WDIV)

"We connected over the years on and off. We had our own lives with other people. We had children but we always reconnected," Schmidtke said.

Police said Smith was driving westbound on 10 Mile Road before he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed. Witnesses reported seeing a car leave the scene. Police believe that car was involved.

"It's just not fair. You don't, you just don't be a part of an accident and act like it don't matter. Whoever was involved needs to come forward. We need to know what happened. His family and I are begging. She left. She freaked out. She left my love, my love of my life, to die in the street and that's not fair," Schmidtke said.

