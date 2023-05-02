State senator makes shirtless vote during Zoom meeting

This image taken from Minnesota Office of the Legislative Auditor meeting via Zoom shows Sen. Calvin Bahr shirtless during a vote on Monday, May 1, 2023. In a video streamed on YouTube, Bahr, of East Bethel, can briefly be seen voting with a School House Rock Im Just a Bill character on the wall behind him during a Zoom call on Monday with the Legislative Audit Commission. A GOP Senate spokeswoman said Bahr, a truck driver, worked until 4:45 a.m. and then went to bed before Monday's meeting. She said he would not comment on the vote or the video. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. ( Minnesota Office of the Legislative Auditor via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota state senator became a reluctant star on social media after he voted shirtless while lying in bed during what should have been a routine legislative commission meeting.

In a video streamed on YouTube, Republican Sen. Calvin Bahr, of East Bethel, can briefly be seen voting — with a School House Rock “I’m Just a Bill” character on the wall behind him — during a Zoom call on Monday with the Legislative Audit Commission.

After voting, Bahr quickly turned the camera off, leaving a black screen showing just his name.

A GOP Senate spokeswoman said Bahr, a truck driver, worked until 4:45 a.m. and then went to bed before Monday's meeting. She said he would not comment on the vote or the video. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

The video prompted several memes and social commentary before comments were turned off.