Another day, another alligator: Resident sees alligator in Belleville Lake

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Another alligator has been found in a state where alligators do not natively reside, just days after the last sighting in Metro Detroit.

An alligator was found Tuesday morning on the side of a road in Oceola Township.

Last week, a Detroit man vacationing in Saginaw shot a gator that wandered onto his property.

The week before, an alligator was found wandering around Milford.

The sighting of the large reptile was the talk of Belleville, where a woman insists she saw a real alligator in Belleville Lake.

She reported the sighting to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

