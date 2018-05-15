Michigan squirrel decides to stuff man's engine with 50 pounds of pine cones

It's yet another example of how squirrels are just nuts.

A Northern Michigan man discovered that a car he was keeping in storage for the winter was actually being used as a pine cone collector for a local squirrel.

Gabe Awrey posted a picture to Facebook showing more than 50 pounds of pine cones stuffed inside his friend's car engine.

"Remember to check your engine bays this time of year! The squirrels are sneaky. This was my friends car today!"

His friend, Kellen Moore (not the quarterback), said the pine cones had expanded because of the heat from the engine.

"Spending the night in my car, parked in the driveway tonight.. I'm going to strangle that squirrel with my bare hands," Moore joked in the comments.

Luckily, the car ended up working just fine after the pine cones were cleaned out.

The squirrel has declined comment on the incident.

