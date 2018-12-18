Westland jail inmate death: Video from inside cell played curing court hearing

WESTLAND, Mich. - A preliminary examination hearing was held Monday for three people charged in connection to an inmate's death at the Westland Police Department's jail.

Sgt. Ronald Buckley and Westland paramedics Matt Dicosola and Leah Maynard are charged for their connection to the in-custody jail death of William Marshall.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy said it all started on Dec. 10, 2017 at 6:28 a.m. William Marshall was arrested for cocaine and marijuana possession during a traffic stop. He was taken into custody 11 minutes later at 6:39 a.m.

While in his cell, he started convulsing and having muscle spasms.

“At 8:02, they observed him, all of them, observed him on the cell floor convulsing still. Mr. Marshall told the EMTs, he was having a seizure repeatedly, and asked for help. Neither paramedic checked him for vital signs. Mr. Marshall convulsed for almost an hour and half, with no medical attention. The cause of death was cocaine toxicity,” said Worthy.

Video from inside the jail cell was played in court during the preliminary examination hearing. It shows Marshall convulsing on the cell floor. Prosecutors detailed the timeline of events leading up to his death with the video as a visual aide.

Buckley, Dicosola and Maynard face involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in office charges.

Westland Police Chief Jeff Jedrusik released this statement when charges were issued:

"I again want to offer my sincere apology to the William Marshall family for their loss. The charges today against the City of Westland police officer are taken seriously by the department and the City administration. The officer charged today has been suspended pending the Departmental investigation and discipline. We will provide the police union the necessary notice of our intention to conduct and finalize our investigation into this matter. After the investigation, we will take the necessary discipline up to and including termination of the officer. The Westland Police Department has implemented changes to department’s policies and procedures regarding prisoner incarceration. The Department has provided additional training to its employees and will continue to do so to ensure that something like this never happens again."

Westland police later announced that the internal investigation found Buckley had violated department policies and procedures, so he was terminated. The department then released this statement back in October:

"The Westland Police Department has completed its internal investigation regarding Sergeant Ronald Buckley's involvement in the prisoner incarceration incident which ultimately resulted in the death of William Marshall. The investigation included meetings with Sergeant Buckley, his union representation and his lawyer. The internal investigation revealed that Sergeant Buckley violated policies and procedures of the Westland Police Department. As a result of these policy violations, the employment of Ronald Buckley has been terminated with the city of Westland Police Department.

"The Westland Police Department would like to again offer our sincere apology to the William Marshall family.

"The Westland Police Department has implemented additional changes to the department's policies and procedures regarding prisoner incarceration. The department has also provided additional training to its employees and will continue to do so to ensure that something like this never happens again."

