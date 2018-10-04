Westland police sergeant fired after investigation into jail inmate's death

WESTLAND, Mich. - A Westland police sergeant has been fired after an internal investigation into the death of a jail inmate, the Westland Police Department announced.

Sgt. Ronald Buckley and two paramedics were charged with involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in office charges in connection with the in-custody jail death of William Marshall.

Westland police announced Thursday that the internal investigation found Buckley had violated department policies and procedures, so he was terminated.

Here is the full statement from the Westland Police Department:

"The Westland Police Department has completed its internal investigation regarding Sergeant Ronald Buckley's involvement in the prisoner incarceration incident which ultimately resulted in the death of William Marshall. The investigation included meetings with Sergeant Buckley, his union representation and his lawyer. The internal investigation revealed that Sergeant Buckley violated policies and procedures of the Westland Police Department. As a result of these policy violations, the employment of Ronald Buckley has been terminated with the city of Westland Police Department.

"The Westland Police Department would like to again offer our sincere apology to the William Marshall family.

"The Westland Police Department has implemented additional changes to the department's policies and procedures regarding prisoner incarceration. The department has also provided additional training to its employees and will continue to do so to ensure that something like this never happens again."

The two paramedics charged in the case are Matt Dicosola and Leah Maynard.

Marshall was arrested at 6:28 a.m. Dec. 10 on suspicion of cocaine and marijuana possession during a traffic stop, according to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy. He was taken into custody 11 minutes later.

While in his cell, Marshall started convulsing and having muscle spasms, officials said.

“At 8:02, they observed him, all of them observed him, on the cell floor convulsing still," Worthy said. "Mr. Marshall told the EMTs (emergency medical technicians) he was having a seizure repeatedly and asked for help. Neither paramedic checked him for vital signs. Mr. Marshall convulsed for almost an hour and half with no medical attention. The cause of death was cocaine toxicity."

