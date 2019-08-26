Westland man charged with dumping woman's body in Hines Park creek after she died at his house

WESTLAND, Mich. - A Westland man has been charged with dumping a woman's body in a Hines Park creek after she died at his house, officials said.

Anthony Kesteloot, 25, picked up Olivia Rossi, 23, of Westland, around 10 p.m. Aug. 18 at her house, according to authorities.

Kesteloot and Rossi went back to his house in the 29150 block of Manchester Street in Westland, police said.

While they were at the house, Rossi died, officials said. No additional details about her death were revealed.

Kesteloot is accused of taking Rossi's body to Hines Park and disposing of it in a creek, police said.

Rossi's body was recovered Friday by Westland police officers.

Westland investigators identified Kesteloot as a suspect and took him into custody, officials said.

Kesteloot is charged with disinterment of a dead body, obstruction of justice, removing a dead body, failure to report a dead body and tampering with evidence in a criminal case.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday morning at 18th District Court in Westland.

Previous coverage

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.