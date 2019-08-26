Police say 23-year-old woman found at Hines Park was choked to death

WESTLAND, Mich. - A Westland man was charged Monday in connection with the death of a 23-year-old woman.

The remains of Olivia Rossi, 23, of Westland, were found Friday afternoon half-submerged in a stream at Hines Park.

Westland police said Anthony Kesteloot, 25, choked Rossi to death in his home and dumped her body in Hines Park. He was charged with multiple crimes, but not murder.

Rossi's family is outraged.

"Just in total shock, considering he told them he did this," said Raquel Rossi, Olivia Rossi's sister.

Police said Kesteloot messaged Olivia Rossi last Sunday on Facebook and asked to hang out. Within hours, she was dead.

Police said the two smoked crack and slept together before Kesteloot killed her in his bedroom.

"Kesteloot drove to nearby Hines Park and disposed of the hamper, linens and clothes into the Rouge River," Westland police Sgt. Chris Gazdecki said.

Three days after she was last seen, Rossi's family filed a missing persons report. Investigators focused on Kesteloot, who had picked up Rossi from her home.

"In less than 28 hours he was arrested, confessed and got the body of Rossi," Gazdecki said.

Kesteloot appeared before a judge Monday, charged with mutilating and moving a dead body.

"He told them that he strangled her from the very get-go and showed where her body was, and now he's not getting charged with anything but moving her body to Hines Park," Raquel Rossi said.

Westland police said the investigation is far from over.

"He intentionally lied multiple times to police to cover up the crime," Gazdecki said.

During Kestelroot's arraignment, the judge predicted there would be more serious charges.

"I'm never going to see her again," Raquel Rossi said. "He deserves to be in jail for the rest of his life. It's unbelievable that one choice could lead to death."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.