Westland police sergeant, paramedics to be arraigned on charges in inmate death case

WESTLAND, Mich. - A Westland police sergeant and two paramedics will face a judge for the first time on Thursday.

Sgt. Ronald Buckley and Westland paramedics Matt Dicosola and Leah Maynard are charged for their connection to the in-custody jail death of William Marshall.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy said it all started on Dec. 10, 2017 at 6:28 a.m. Williams Marshall was arrested for cocaine and marijuana possession during a traffic stop. He was taken into custody 11 minutes later at 6:39 a.m.

While in his cell, he started convulsing and having muscle spasms.

“At 8:02, they observed him, all of them, observed him on the cell floor convulsing still. Mr. Marshall told the EMTs, he was having a seizure repeatedly, and asked for help. Neither paramedic checked him for vital signs. Mr. Marshall convulsed for almost an hour and half, with no medical attention. The cause of death was cocaine toxicity,” said Worthy.

Buckley, Dicosola and Maynard face involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in office charges. They are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning.

Westland Police Chief Jeff Jedrusik released this statement:

"I again want to offer my sincere apology to the William Marshall family for their loss. The charges today against the City of Westland police officer are taken seriously by the department and the City administration. The officer charged today has been suspended pending the Departmental investigation and discipline. We will provide the police union the necessary notice of our intention to conduct and finalize our investigation into this matter. After the investigation, we will take the necessary discipline up to and including termination of the officer. The Westland Police Department has implemented changes to department’s policies and procedures regarding prisoner incarceration. The Department has provided additional training to its employees and will continue to do so to ensure that something like this never happens again."

