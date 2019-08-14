What we know: Carjacking suspect arrested after shots fired at Detroit police

DETROIT - What started with an off-duty police officer being carjacked in Detroit early Tuesday morning ended in southwest Detroit with one of the three suspects surrendering to officials.

The situation began before 3 a.m. Tuesday at a BP gas station on Fort Street near Clark Avenue in Detroit. Police said the driver, an off-duty Harper Woods police officer went into the gas station and when he came out a gunman approached him, took his keys and stole his truck.

One person was arrested after a pursuit. The stolen truck crashed in Melvindale and officers found the suspect hiding in a backyard. Police believe that suspect is one of three who have been involved in a series of carjackings.

So far, police have two suspects in custody. The third suspect has not be publicly identified and is still at large.

An off-duty Harper Woods police officer was carjacked at a gas station early Tuesday morning.

Police arrested one suspect later Tuesday after a short pursuit and the stolen truck crashed in Melvindale.

Detroit police Chief James Craig announced Tuesday afternoon that they were searching for Kyle Joseph Cherry, 22, the second of three suspects believed to be involved in a series of carjackings.

Cherry was taken into custody a few hours later.

One suspect remains at large.

While investigating the carjacking, a surveillance unit spotted a suspect vehicle and the suspects they were seeking.

Officers attempted a traffic stop and that's when one of the suspects opened fire on police, according to Craig. The alleged shooters left the SUV they were traveling in near Beard and Gartner streets in Southwest Detroit and fled on foot.

"We know who you are, just simply turn yourself in," Craig said at a news conference Tuesday.

Report from Local 4 News at 4:

The second suspect, Cherry, was taken into custody before 6 p.m. Tuesday after a manhunt. Police had been looking for Cherry since before 3 p.m., when they said he opened fire on officers.

A witness told Local 4 they heard four rounds go off. No officers were injured.

Report from Local 4 News at 6:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.