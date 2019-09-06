Where's Churchy? Woman searches for missing 46-year-old pet turtle in Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER, Mich. - A frantic search is underway for a 46-year-old pet turtle missing from Rochester Hills.

Joanne Wismer said that on Thursday, Churchy, a river cooter, got out of an enclosure behind her house on Parkdale Road near Miller Road.

A man found Churchy in the middle of the road and released her into Howett Park.

"A man did call Rochester police that he found her in the middle of the road.That man brought her here, let her go right here," Wismer said.

Churchy is about the size of a dinner plate.

Anyone with information on where Churchy may be is asked to contact Wismer at 248-564-8193. She is offering a reward for the turtle's return.

