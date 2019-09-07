46-year-old turtle reunited with its owner after frantic search for Rochester Hills pet

The 46-year-old pet turtle was reunited with its owner after going missing Thursday. (WDIV)

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - The search for a 46-year-old turtle named Churchy came to end Saturday after the pet was found by a kayaker in a pond.

The kayaker who found Churchy is a friend of the pet's owner, Joanne Wismer. A frantic search was underway for the pet turtle who went missing in Rochester Hills.

Wismer said that Thursday, Churchy, a river cooter, got out of an enclosure behind her house on Parkdale Road near Miller Road.

A man found Churchy in the middle of the road and released her into Howett Park.

