Whitmer to hold newser on Michigan budget

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will host a news conference Monday morning on the state's 2020 budget.

Whitmer's office said it has been more than six months since the governor introduced her budget, which includes $2.5 billion in new revenue per year to fix the damn roads, improve education and skills training, and clean up Michigan’s drinking water.

"Instead of working with the governor to negotiate a bipartisan budget agreement, the Republican-controlled legislature took a two-month summer vacation," reads a statement from Whitmer's office. "Now, with just three weeks to go before the September 30th budget deadline, Republicans are taking actions on the budget without input from the executive branch that are leading the state toward a Trump-style government shutdown, which will hurt Michigan schools, families, and business."

The news conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday.

ClickOnDetroit plans to stream it live.

There's a war of words in Lansing, as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer came out swinging against the Republican-controlled-Legislature last week.

Michigan is about one month from the budget deadline and both sides are trying to prevent a shutdown. Whitmer held a news conference demanding the Legislature pass a $60 billion budget as soon as possible.

"We have to get this right now. It's time for them to offer up something that is a legitimate alternative. Saying no is not leadership," Whitmer said.

Senate Majority leader Mike Shirkey said they agreed not to talk about proposal specifics in public. Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield agree it's time for Whitmer to split road funding from the budget and negotiate on two different tracks.

